Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DBD. Wedbush started coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12 month low of $5.73 and a 12 month high of $17.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.24. The stock has a market cap of $908.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 3.36.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $943.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.31 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBD. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

