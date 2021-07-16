Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Short Interest Down 69.2% in June

Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a drop of 69.2% from the June 15th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 408,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of DTGI remained flat at $$0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 136,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,985. Digerati Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15.

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.75 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Digerati Technologies will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Noble Financial initiated coverage on Digerati Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $0.23 price target for the company.

Digerati Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet-based telephony products and services through its cloud application platform and session-based communication network in the United States. The company offers Internet-based services, including voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) transport, customized VoIP, session initiation protocol trunking, fully hosted IP/private branch exchange, call center applications, auto attendant, voice and Web conferencing, call recording, messaging, voicemail to email conversion, integrated mobility applications, and other customized IP/PBX features in a hosted or cloud environment; enterprise-class data and connectivity solutions, such as cloud WAN (wide area network) or software-defined WAN, fiber, mobile broadband, and Ethernet over copper; and remote network monitoring, data backup, and disaster recovery services.

