Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,305 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,468 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.55% of Digi International worth $10,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Digi International during the first quarter worth $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Digi International by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Digi International by 19.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Digi International by 112.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DGII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Digi International from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Digi International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.19.

In other news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DGII stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.59 million, a P/E ratio of 67.90, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.17. Digi International Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.82 and a 12 month high of $25.60.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Digi International had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $77.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Digi International Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

