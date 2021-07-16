Digital 9 Infrastructure (LON:DGI9) Trading Up 2.3%

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC (LON:DGI9) shares shot up 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 113.60 ($1.48) and last traded at GBX 113.60 ($1.48). 716,253 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 1,080,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 111 ($1.45).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 111.15.

About Digital 9 Infrastructure (LON:DGI9)

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC specializes in investment in digital infrastructure assets.

