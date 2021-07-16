Digitalcoin (DGC) Market Cap Achieves $141,017.00

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded up 30.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 16th. In the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded down 65.3% against the US dollar. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $141,017.00 and $9.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,299.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,872.37 or 0.05982150 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.26 or 0.01390650 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $120.04 or 0.00383523 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00129765 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.04 or 0.00619935 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00009291 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.34 or 0.00390857 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.90 or 0.00296800 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,573,126 coins. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

