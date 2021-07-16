DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Shares Gap Up to $47.45

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $47.45, but opened at $48.83. DigitalOcean shares last traded at $48.25, with a volume of 1,379 shares changing hands.

DOCN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.30.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. 28.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOCN)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.