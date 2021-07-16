Digiwage Market Capitalization Tops $38,581.68 (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Over the last seven days, Digiwage has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digiwage has a total market cap of $38,581.68 and approximately $5.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digiwage coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000168 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 49.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000031 BTC.

WAGE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

