Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 90,436 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 983,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,436 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.53% of Agree Realty worth $66,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 378.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Agree Realty by 238.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter worth $108,000.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on ADC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.04.

Agree Realty stock opened at $73.44 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $73.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 37.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.217 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.50%.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.