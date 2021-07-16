Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 787,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,711 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.36% of Science Applications International worth $65,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $425,303,000 after acquiring an additional 213,181 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,687,000 after purchasing an additional 28,377 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth $61,586,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 5.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,454,000 after purchasing an additional 25,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 336,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,121,000 after buying an additional 13,865 shares during the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAIC opened at $88.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.05. Science Applications International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. lowered their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.44.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

