Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,793,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,647 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.32% of Flowers Foods worth $66,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLO stock opened at $24.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $25.48.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 20.32%. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.12%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

