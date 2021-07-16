Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 245,220 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,864,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,220 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.13% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $64,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,156.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 44.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KDP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.43.

In related news, CEO Mondelez International, Inc. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total value of $1,492,830.00. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $4,017,562.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 691,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,894,034.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $36.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.69. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $37.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 12.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.57%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

