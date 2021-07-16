Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,579,869 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 118,966 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.19% of NETGEAR worth $65,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 469.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NTGR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of NTGR opened at $37.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.45. NETGEAR, Inc. has a one year low of $25.38 and a one year high of $46.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.81.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $981,723.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,824.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $28,600.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,187 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,525. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

