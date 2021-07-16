Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,577,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86,732 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.15% of National Bank worth $62,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Bank in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of National Bank in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Bank stock opened at $35.99 on Friday. National Bank Holdings Co. has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $43.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.01.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.15. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 27.77%. The company had revenue of $79.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. National Bank’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

In other National Bank news, Director Robert E. Dean sold 4,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $198,364.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,686.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on NBHC. Zacks Investment Research cut National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. DA Davidson raised National Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

