Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,587,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,278 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.14% of Acushnet worth $65,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Acushnet in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Acushnet during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acushnet during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. 47.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GOLF opened at $49.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.70. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.42 and a fifty-two week high of $54.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.77.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.45. Acushnet had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

In other Acushnet news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $31,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,339.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 54.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOLF. Truist lifted their price target on Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

