Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 948,088 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 23,955 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.07% of Brinker International worth $67,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,886,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $631,491,000 after buying an additional 29,394 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brinker International by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,437,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,148,000 after purchasing an additional 534,823 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brinker International by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 930,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,618,000 after purchasing an additional 61,079 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brinker International by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,415,000 after purchasing an additional 71,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brinker International by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 660,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,901,000 after purchasing an additional 60,834 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EAT opened at $58.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 2,932.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.65. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.55 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $97,060.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,189.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $725,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,186 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,715.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,303 shares of company stock worth $9,903,460 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brinker International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.10.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

