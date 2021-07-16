Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,284,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 59,384 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.30% of PPL worth $65,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 5.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,204,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,749,000 after buying an additional 66,703 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in PPL by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the first quarter worth about $553,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 12.5% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 64,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PPL during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 65.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $28.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of -23.71 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $24.95 and a 52-week high of $30.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.17%.

PPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. CIBC upgraded PPL to an “outperformer” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.83.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.