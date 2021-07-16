Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,090,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,592 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.86% of Donaldson worth $63,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Donaldson by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Donaldson by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 28,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 10,995 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 530,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,827,000 after acquiring an additional 131,430 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 7,418 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at $599,000. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

In other news, Director John Wiehoff sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $891,936.00. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Donaldson stock opened at $65.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.33. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.20 and a 1-year high of $66.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.77.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.59 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Donaldson from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.67.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.