Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $62.67 Million Stock Position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,175,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,057 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.83% of AMC Networks worth $62,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in AMC Networks by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,196,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,790,000 after acquiring an additional 660,337 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AMC Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,514,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AMC Networks by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,818,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,135,000 after acquiring an additional 292,885 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in AMC Networks by 45,860.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 179,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 179,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

AMCX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AMC Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In related news, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $1,942,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 686,133 shares in the company, valued at $33,325,479.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMC Networks stock opened at $55.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. AMC Networks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.16 and a fifty-two week high of $83.63.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $691.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.63 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 63.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

