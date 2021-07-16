Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $62.98 Million Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 841,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,707 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.25% of Consolidated Edison worth $62,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ED. FMR LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,215,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $559,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $547,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 82,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ED shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

NYSE ED opened at $74.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $83.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.04.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 74.16%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.