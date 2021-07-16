Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $63.39 Million Stock Holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,384,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 119,887 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.56% of Green Dot worth $63,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 1st quarter worth $383,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 52,169.5% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 49,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 49,561 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 1st quarter worth $341,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total value of $153,378.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,675,710.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,951 shares of company stock valued at $479,112. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

GDOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, decreased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.46.

Shares of Green Dot stock opened at $45.79 on Friday. Green Dot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.95 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.32. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,579.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. Green Dot had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.07 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

