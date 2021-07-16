Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $64.01 Million Stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 930,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,832 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.96% of Cogent Communications worth $64,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 1,771.4% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CRO James Bubeck sold 5,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $373,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 37,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,858.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $41,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,454,348. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

CCOI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.29.

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $77.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.87 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.50. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.20 and a 12 month high of $90.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.23. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $146.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Cogent Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 410.53%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

