Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $66.03 Million Stake in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900,618 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 43,291 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.30% of U.S. Concrete worth $66,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in U.S. Concrete by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 54,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Concrete during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,028,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,962 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their target price on U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. CJS Securities cut shares of U.S. Concrete from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

U.S. Concrete stock opened at $73.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05 and a beta of 1.37. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.83 and a 1-year high of $78.99.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.22. U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. U.S. Concrete’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other U.S. Concrete news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $28,842.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,098.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $136,952 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

