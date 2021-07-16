Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $66.28 Million Stock Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,584,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,431,436 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.92% of TechnipFMC worth $66,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,889,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,428,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in TechnipFMC by 79.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,224,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978,229 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in TechnipFMC by 102.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,749,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in TechnipFMC by 16.6% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,457,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,855,000 after purchasing an additional 921,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. AlphaValue downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.34.

Shares of FTI opened at $7.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.96. TechnipFMC plc has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $13.04.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 3.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.