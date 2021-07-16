Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 172,385 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,449,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,385 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.97% of Coty worth $67,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COTY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Coty in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. 25.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage bought 245,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $2,894,346.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COTY opened at $8.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.71. Coty Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $10.49.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COTY shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Coty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.78.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

