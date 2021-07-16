Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 75,228 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 609,082 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,228 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.92% of Hill-Rom worth $67,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 928.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Hill-Rom during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRC opened at $114.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.31 and a 52-week high of $118.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.44.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Hill-Rom’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.36%.

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $1,014,220.00. Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.30, for a total transaction of $566,500.00. Insiders have sold 53,223 shares of company stock worth $2,712,099 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HRC. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

