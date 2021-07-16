Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,481,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 214,695 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.83% of ACCO Brands worth $63,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 162,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 215,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 17.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACCO opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 2.22. ACCO Brands Co. has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $9.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.93.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $410.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.66 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 9.75%. As a group, analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACCO. Noble Financial set a $8.40 target price on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.41.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

