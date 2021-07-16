Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 16,596 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 876,224 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 16,596 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.35% of Cheniere Energy worth $63,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LNG. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 735.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $83.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.68, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.09.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $1,754,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,967.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

