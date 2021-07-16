Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 17,890 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 616,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 17,890 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.93% of Columbia Sportswear worth $65,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 187.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 25.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 591 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COLM stock opened at $99.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.90. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $73.11 and a one year high of $114.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.86.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $625.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.33 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%. As a group, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is 64.20%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COLM shares. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.14.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 1,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.79, for a total transaction of $118,767.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,476,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,309,659.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

