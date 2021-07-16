Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 18,184 Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 775,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,184 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.61% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $67,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

HY opened at $67.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.10. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.26 and a 1 year high of $102.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.25). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $732.20 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.322 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

In related news, VP Gregory Breier sold 2,490 shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $186,202.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at $411,813.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.42% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

