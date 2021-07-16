Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 20,887 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 957,652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 20,887 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.86% of Monro worth $62,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNRO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Monro by 6.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,762,000 after buying an additional 32,522 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 573,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 33,735 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,411 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 405.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 15,315 shares during the last quarter.

MNRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

In other Monro news, CEO Michael T. Broderick purchased 10,000 shares of Monro stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.24 per share, for a total transaction of $622,400.00. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO opened at $62.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.95. Monro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.39 and a fifty-two week high of $72.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Monro had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $305.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Monro, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

