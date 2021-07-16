Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 21,720 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,039,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 21,720 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.15% of Cohen & Steers worth $67,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 73.6% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 6,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the first quarter valued at $402,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

CNS stock opened at $79.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.32. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.03 and a 12 month high of $82.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.04.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $125.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.48 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 66.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.04%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

