Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 32,099 Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,233,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 32,099 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of China Petroleum & Chemical worth $65,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 805.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 246.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNP opened at $48.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.43. The company has a market cap of $58.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.89. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $38.18 and a 1-year high of $58.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $88.99 billion during the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 3.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that China Petroleum & Chemical Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNP. HSBC upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.71 to $61.98 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.49.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

