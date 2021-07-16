Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 65,643 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,462,598 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 65,643 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.32% of Progress Software worth $64,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Progress Software in the 4th quarter valued at $33,102,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Progress Software by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,806,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,965,000 after buying an additional 508,081 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Progress Software by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 937,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,300,000 after buying an additional 345,763 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in Progress Software by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 990,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,626,000 after buying an additional 226,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Progress Software by 861.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after buying an additional 106,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Progress Software alerts:

In related news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $33,194.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGS opened at $45.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.43. Progress Software Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.