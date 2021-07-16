Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 79,641 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 926,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,641 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.93% of Inter Parfums worth $65,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Inter Parfums in the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 154,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,982,000 after buying an additional 53,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $69.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.82. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.46 and a 12-month high of $78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IPAR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

