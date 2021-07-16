Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 95,396 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,540,032 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 95,396 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.55% of Quanex Building Products worth $66,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Quanex Building Products by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,744,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,670,000 after purchasing an additional 420,036 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Quanex Building Products by 11.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 650,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,060,000 after purchasing an additional 66,331 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Quanex Building Products by 4.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 519,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,638,000 after purchasing an additional 20,759 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Quanex Building Products by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 443,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Quanex Building Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of NYSE:NX opened at $23.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.96 million, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52-week low of $13.49 and a 52-week high of $29.02.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $270.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.40 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

