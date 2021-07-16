Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,545,673 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 256,940 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.27% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft worth $66,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,207,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,089,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654,406 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 62,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 18,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 255,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 136,601 shares in the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DB stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.47. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $15.34.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 2.27%. On average, analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

