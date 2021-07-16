Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,930,116 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 49,858 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.37% of Shinhan Financial Group worth $64,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHG. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

SHG opened at $33.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.61. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.88. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

