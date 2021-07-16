DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) Major Shareholder Acquires $100,773.00 in Stock

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) major shareholder Lp 22Nw purchased 22,394 shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,773.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lp 22Nw also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DIRTT Environmental Solutions alerts:

On Wednesday, July 14th, Lp 22Nw purchased 440,298 shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,836,042.66.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Lp 22Nw purchased 24,000 shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.59 per share, for a total transaction of $86,160.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Lp 22Nw purchased 25,593 shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.49 per share, for a total transaction of $89,319.57.

NASDAQ DRTT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.74. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.68. The company has a market cap of $388.75 million, a PE ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 2.76.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10). DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 16.20% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $29.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mak Capital One LLC increased its stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 8,637,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,691,000 after purchasing an additional 336,600 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 10.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,683,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 151.5% in the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 428,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 257,931 shares during the period. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. Institutional investors own 41.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares cut shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.30 price target on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.96.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.