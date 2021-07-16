DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) Major Shareholder Lp 22Nw Buys 25,593 Shares

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) major shareholder Lp 22Nw purchased 25,593 shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.49 per share, for a total transaction of $89,319.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lp 22Nw also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Lp 22Nw bought 22,394 shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,773.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Lp 22Nw bought 440,298 shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,836,042.66.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Lp 22Nw bought 24,000 shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.59 per share, for a total transaction of $86,160.00.

Shares of DRTT traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $4.59. 76,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $388.75 million, a PE ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 2.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.74. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.68.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $29.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.60 million. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 16.20% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mak Capital One LLC increased its stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 8,637,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,691,000 after purchasing an additional 336,600 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 10.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,683,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 151.5% in the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 428,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 257,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. 41.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DRTT. National Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.30 target price on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.96.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

