disBalancer (DDOS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $358,734.00

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. During the last seven days, disBalancer has traded 27.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One disBalancer coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001285 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. disBalancer has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and $358,734.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00038035 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00102662 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.72 or 0.00145874 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,539.77 or 1.00630649 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003185 BTC.

disBalancer Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 3,320,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,906,285 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

disBalancer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire disBalancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase disBalancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

