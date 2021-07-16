Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 76.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505,743 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $6,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Discovery by 751.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,478,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364,840 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter worth $167,649,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 39.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,813,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,999 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Discovery by 765.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,460,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,378,000 after buying an additional 3,060,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Discovery by 2,171.5% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,056,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,823,000 after buying an additional 2,921,689 shares during the last quarter. 40.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISCA opened at $28.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.36. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $78.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.58.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DISCA. Macquarie upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Discovery has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 124,839 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $3,705,221.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,130,235.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,010 shares of company stock worth $4,166,273. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

