Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA) traded down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.60 and last traded at $9.65. 26,148 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 525% from the average session volume of 4,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISA)

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

