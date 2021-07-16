Distell Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DSTZF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Distell Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DSTZF) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DSTZF traded up $1.39 on Friday, reaching $12.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783. Distell Group has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $13.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.89.
Distell Group Company Profile
