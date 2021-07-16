district0x Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges (DNT)

district0x (CURRENCY:DNT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. During the last week, district0x has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One district0x coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000391 BTC on exchanges. district0x has a market cap of $73.68 million and $61.53 million worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get district0x alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00048473 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00013892 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $250.80 or 0.00798791 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005866 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000354 BTC.

district0x Profile

district0x (CRYPTO:DNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. district0x’s official website is district0x.io . district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for district0x is /r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts. Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community. The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network. “

Buying and Selling district0x

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as district0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade district0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy district0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for district0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for district0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.