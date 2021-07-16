Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.65.

DHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Friday.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.19. 8,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,100. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.41. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $5.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.97%.

In other news, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,500 shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $103,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 19,500 shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $70,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth $34,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.