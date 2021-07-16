DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the June 15th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 303.0 days.

Shares of DKSHF remained flat at $$75.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.24. DKSH has a twelve month low of $75.00 and a twelve month high of $77.75.

DKSH Company Profile

DKSH Holding AG provides various market expansion services in Thailand, Greater China, Malaysia, Singapore, rest of the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sourcing, marketing, sales, distribution, and after-sales services. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology.

