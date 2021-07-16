DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Stock Price Down 4.4%

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) dropped 4.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $46.45 and last traded at $46.78. Approximately 5,686 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 918,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.95.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. started coverage on DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on DLocal in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

DLocal Company Profile (NASDAQ:DLO)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.