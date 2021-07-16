Doctors Coin (DRS) Price Reaches $0.71 on Exchanges

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Doctors Coin has a total market capitalization of $163.28 million and approximately $4.81 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Doctors Coin has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. One Doctors Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00002264 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00051501 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000287 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000700 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000080 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 47.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Doctors Coin

DRS is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net . The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Doctors Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doctors Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Doctors Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

