DODO Price Down 8.4% Over Last 7 Days (DODO)

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Over the last seven days, DODO has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One DODO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00002942 BTC on popular exchanges. DODO has a market cap of $101.97 million and $72.15 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00048494 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00013921 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.31 or 0.00798417 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005875 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000353 BTC.

DODO Profile

DODO is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx . The official website for DODO is dodoex.io . DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

Buying and Selling DODO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DODO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DODO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

