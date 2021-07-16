DOGGY Price Down 14.3% Over Last 7 Days (DOGGY)

DOGGY (CURRENCY:DOGGY) traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. During the last week, DOGGY has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. One DOGGY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DOGGY has a total market cap of $17.92 million and $4.41 million worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00038314 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00103006 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00145988 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,534.78 or 1.00434182 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

DOGGY Profile

DOGGY’s total supply is 4,075,653,267 coins.

DOGGY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGGY directly using US dollars.

